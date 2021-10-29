UBS Group Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $375.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

NYSE:LMT opened at $331.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

