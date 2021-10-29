UBU Finance (UBU) Tops One Day Volume of $22,720.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $178,965.17 and $22,720.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,859,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,067,295 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

