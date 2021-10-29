Uday Kompella Sells 46,371 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $421,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $15,613.62.

On Monday, October 18th, Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00.

OCGN stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.