UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 7,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,034. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.43, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

Get UDR alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,387,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.