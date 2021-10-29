UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

UDR stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 98,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,034. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,387,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

