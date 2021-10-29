Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

