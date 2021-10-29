Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.86

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as high as C$18.70. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 169,841 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.86. The stock has a market cap of C$753.22 million and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$511.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

