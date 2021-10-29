UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

