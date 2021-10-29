UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Up 24% This Week

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $493.77 or 0.00790533 BTC on major exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00300759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014523 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000885 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00155639 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004319 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,438 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

