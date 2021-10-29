Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.39

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.39 and traded as low as $31.70. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 8,063 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
