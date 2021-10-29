uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of uniQure by 289.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.