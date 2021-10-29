United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 382,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

