United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 382,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
