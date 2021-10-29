United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 382,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

