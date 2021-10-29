United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,802 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,765.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.46. 31,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

