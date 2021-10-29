United Services Automobile Association Has $841,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

