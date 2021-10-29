United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
X stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 70,020,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,256,664. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $30.57.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
