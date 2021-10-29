Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

