Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 79,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,256,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

