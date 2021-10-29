Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

NYSE UNM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 187.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Unum Group by 345.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 151,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 117,267 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

