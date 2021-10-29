UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 5.1% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.11. 125,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,420,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.