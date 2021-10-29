Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.92, but opened at $51.70. Upwork shares last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 29,221 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $50,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -244.90 and a beta of 1.91.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

