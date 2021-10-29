Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.16 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,901 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,973. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSH opened at $46.93 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

