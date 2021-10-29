Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.77. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

