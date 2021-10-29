Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.