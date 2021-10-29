Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 2.6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.50. 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

