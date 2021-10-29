Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 5.6%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 49,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,970,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The stock has a market cap of $915.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
