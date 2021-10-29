Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 5.6%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 49,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,970,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a market cap of $915.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uxin by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 138,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Uxin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,530 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.