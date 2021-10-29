V-ID (VIDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00049588 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00229278 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00098354 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011204 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
