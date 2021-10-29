V-ID (VIDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00229278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

