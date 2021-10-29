Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

