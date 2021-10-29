Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 146,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,681. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

