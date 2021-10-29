VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

