Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 93,655 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.52% of Evolent Health worth $156,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Evolent Health by 131.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,146 shares of company stock worth $8,256,385. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.