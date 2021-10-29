Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Yum China worth $164,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,187,000 after buying an additional 211,206 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $57.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

