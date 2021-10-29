Vanguard Group Inc. Has $151.33 Million Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $151,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $139,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Jamf stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 over the last ninety days.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

