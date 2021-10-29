Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $167,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

RVMD opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.96. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

