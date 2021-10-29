Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Up 2%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.44 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01). Approximately 50,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 99,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.