VeChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. VeChain has a total market cap of $8.55 billion and $523.21 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010628 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005015 BTC.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

