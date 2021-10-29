Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $344.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,948. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.48 and its 200-day moving average is $298.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

