Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNOF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Verano has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.