Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Sells $505,700.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vericel stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.74 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
