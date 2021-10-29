Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Sells $505,700.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vericel stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.74 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 128,808.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 154.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444,216 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

