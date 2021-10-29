VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $11.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

