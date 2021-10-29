Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 to $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 2,089,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

