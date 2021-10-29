Viacoin (VIA) One Day Volume Tops $51,394.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $51,394.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.71 or 0.00313503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

