Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in October

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

VCKA stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.