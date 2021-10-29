VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VSDA stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

