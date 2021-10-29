VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in October

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

CDL stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

