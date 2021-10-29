VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in October

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

