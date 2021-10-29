VIG Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $142.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,143,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

