Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $23,265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $9,900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,425,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.