Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 335,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 453.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 90,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $2,726,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,532. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

