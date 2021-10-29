Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the September 30th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 153,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,319. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, Director James S. Macleod bought 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $76,578.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

